Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,997 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.38% of Humana worth $197,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,892,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $429.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $438.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.28.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

