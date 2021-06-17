Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,116,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,248,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $798,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.97.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,466,832. The company has a market capitalization of $341.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

