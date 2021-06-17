Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,571,479 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,169,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,571,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AT&T were worth $365,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE T traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.77. 432,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,836,113. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a PE ratio of -83.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

