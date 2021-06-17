Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

