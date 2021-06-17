Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.39.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.
