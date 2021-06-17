Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BGH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.68. 78,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,818. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.49. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $710,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 375,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

