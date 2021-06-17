BarnBridge (BOND) Reaches Market Cap of $117.31 Million

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $117.31 million and $3.36 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 53.5% higher against the dollar. One BarnBridge coin can currently be purchased for $39.84 or 0.00101637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00061456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.59 or 0.00769358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00083476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00042571 BTC.

BarnBridge Coin Profile

BarnBridge is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,944,424 coins. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com . BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BarnBridge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BarnBridge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

