Baron Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.44. 86,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,208. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $151.35 and a 52-week high of $221.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

