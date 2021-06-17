Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 345 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 190,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,251,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

