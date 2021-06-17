Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Get Basf alerts:

BASFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Basf to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of BASFY opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -667.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. Basf has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $21.77.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Basf (BASFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.