Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 149,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,971,191 shares.The stock last traded at $31.00 and had previously closed at $31.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

