Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €57.00 ($67.06) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Befesa stock opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €59.08. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a fifty-two week high of €63.80 ($75.06).

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

