Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €62.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

BFSA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

ETR:BFSA remained flat at $€57.90 ($68.12) on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,286 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45. Befesa has a 12-month low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 12-month high of €63.80 ($75.06). The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is €59.08.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

