Bela Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Bela coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bela has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Bela has a total market capitalization of $93,664.01 and approximately $144.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.00436685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000530 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Bela

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,245,610 coins and its circulating supply is 49,099,226 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Bela Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

