BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BRBR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.46.

NYSE BRBR opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. Equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,295,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in BellRing Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

