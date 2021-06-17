Berenberg Bank Boosts Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target to GBX 560

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Meggitt presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 440.17 ($5.75).

Shares of MGGT opened at GBX 487.50 ($6.37) on Monday. Meggitt has a twelve month low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The stock has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 484.22.

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

