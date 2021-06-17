Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Trading Up 6.4%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares were up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.85 and last traded at $49.68. Approximately 58,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,001,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -10.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $354,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,642.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,093 shares of company stock worth $8,431,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3,642.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.