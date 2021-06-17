BetterBetting (BETR) Hits Market Cap of $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00061008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.94 or 0.00763261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00084050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00042288 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.