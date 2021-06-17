BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $432.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BeyondSpring stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 354.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of BeyondSpring worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

