BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BYSI stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $432.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41.

BYSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BeyondSpring stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 354.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of BeyondSpring worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

