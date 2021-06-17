B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Gap Up to $34.07

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.07, but opened at $34.97. B&G Foods shares last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 31,260 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

