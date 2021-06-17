Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,295 ($16.92). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,268 ($16.57), with a volume of 438,711 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BYG shares. Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,058.33 ($13.83).

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,254.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

