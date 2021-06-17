BIKI (BIKI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $751,011.00

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. BIKI has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and approximately $751,011.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BIKI has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 436,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 281,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

