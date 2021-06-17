BinaryX Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for about $6.07 or 0.00015682 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $18,967.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000723 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $715.09 or 0.01846679 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,212,637 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,962 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.