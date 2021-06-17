BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,979 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,082 shares of company stock worth $5,561,984. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

