BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $203.85

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $203.85, but opened at $208.99. BioNTech shares last traded at $209.05, with a volume of 6,917 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.82.
The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.33.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth $18,630,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth $269,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 252,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 54.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,061,000 after buying an additional 167,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
