BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $203.85

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $203.85, but opened at $208.99. BioNTech shares last traded at $209.05, with a volume of 6,917 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.33.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth $18,630,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth $269,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 252,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 54.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,061,000 after buying an additional 167,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

