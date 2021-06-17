Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.49% from the stock’s current price.

BIR has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.57.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

TSE:BIR traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,874. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 202.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.33. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.04 and a 1-year high of C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.