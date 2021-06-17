BitMax Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Billion (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00061456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.59 or 0.00769358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00083476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00042571 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

