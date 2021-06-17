BitSend (BSD) Market Cap Reaches $157,001.19

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. BitSend has a market cap of $157,001.19 and $130.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitSend has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00444120 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003582 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00017783 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.41 or 0.01127804 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,203,637 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

