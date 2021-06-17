BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the May 13th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DSU traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 52,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,916. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $11.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 32.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 752,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 185,034 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $1,882,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 131,684.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 142,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

