BlackRock Inc. Acquires 45,877 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,877 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $133,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,361 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOKF. Truist boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.