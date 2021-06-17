BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.19% of Innoviva worth $135,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at $143,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 98.04, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.61. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

