BlackRock Inc. Has $129.91 Million Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,591 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of CBIZ worth $129,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 22.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 70.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 57,272 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,872.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $172,584.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,795,054.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,309 shares of company stock valued at $911,400. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBZ stock opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.47. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.69.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. Research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

