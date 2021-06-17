BlackRock Inc. Has $131.32 Million Stock Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.20% of Relay Therapeutics worth $131,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLAY opened at $33.84 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

