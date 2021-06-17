BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Shares Down 0.2%

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 199,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 19.99% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

