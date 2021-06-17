BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the May 13th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, insider John Perlowski sold 1,754 shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $26,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 88,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. 5.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYJ traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.01. 31,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,435. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

