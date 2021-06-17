Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Gap Up to $16.95

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $17.80. Blucora shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 2,065 shares traded.

BCOR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Blucora alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $881.66 million, a PE ratio of -1,821.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter worth $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.