BMO Capital Markets Increases Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $20.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $701.02 million, a P/E ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $18.66.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

