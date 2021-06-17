BMO Capital Markets Raises Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$43.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.80.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$41.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.64. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$31.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7295853 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

