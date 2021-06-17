BMO Capital Markets Trims Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Target Price to C$28.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TORXF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

OTCMKTS:TORXF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 54,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.91. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

