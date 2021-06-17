BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 470 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $183.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.13. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $118.66 and a 1-year high of $184.88. The firm has a market cap of $257.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

