BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 5,748 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,686,000 after acquiring an additional 127,930 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth approximately $4,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $85,911.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,723.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,226 over the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $808.25 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

