BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $232,000 Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMSC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Superconductor by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 154,806 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Superconductor by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after acquiring an additional 390,173 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Superconductor by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.