BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $237,000 Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBWM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,038,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MBWM stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $517.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.