BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 64.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

NYSE:HEP opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

