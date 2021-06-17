BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Holdings Reduced by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

