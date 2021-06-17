Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.57.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $87.67. 603,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,177. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.25. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

