Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

BPF.UN opened at C$14.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.22 million and a PE ratio of 8.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.55. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$5.34 and a twelve month high of C$14.95.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

