Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

NYSE CVX opened at $109.67 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

