BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.71 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.170-0.180 EPS.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 76,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -123.99 and a beta of 1.28. BOX has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

