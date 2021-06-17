BOX Token (BOX) Price Hits $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $9.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013341 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00139401 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001003 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

